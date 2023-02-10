STATEWIDE -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that provides electricity to some Central Maine Power Company customers.
According to Phil Bartlett, the chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the group wants to know if Electricity Maine followed the proper regulations for alerting customers of a recent rate spike that led to more than 170 complaints about skyrocketing electric bills.
"They have to be clear with customers so that they understand what they're paying and can opt out and choose to go to a different provider or back to the standard offer if the prices are unreasonable," said Bartlett. "A lot of customers didn't recall getting any kind of notice that their prices were going to go up."
According to Bartlett, all electricity ratepayers have a choice when it comes to their providers. Customers can choose between the default standard offer rate or shop around for another price.
While the standard offer itself went up from roughly $0.11 to around $0.17 per kilowatt hour, some Electricity Maine customers saw their rate jump to $0.39 per kilowatt hour.
According to Bartlett, if Electricity Maine is found to have violated rules or state laws, they could have their license to operate in Maine revoked and affected customers may have the opportunity for a refund.