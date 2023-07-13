STATEWIDE -- The public utilities commission held a press conference Thursday afternoon in order to dispel any confusion surrounding the recent energy rate changes.
The PUC's chairman Philip Bartlet says, "We think there's been a lot of confusion or potential confusion because there have been so many changes happening so fast. We had the CMP rate case, the Versant rate case. We had multiple proceedings around the stranded cost filings... Our concern was the combination of all of these changes happening at once"
According to the Maine public utilities commission, Central Maine Power customers will see their electric bills increase by an average of five dollars a month.
They also state Versant customers in both the Maine Public and Bangor Hydro districts will see an increase of about 13 dollars a month.
Bartlet says these rate increases are the result of careful consideration from the commission.
"So we don't simply rubber stamp what a utility gives us. We scrutinize it very very carefully and usually approve much much less than what the utility has asked for," says Bartlet.
There are some stipulations that come with the rate increases.
According to Bartlet, CMP, and Versant will be expected to improve their standards of reliability.
If they do not meet those standards, they will be required to pay back their customers as a fine.
Bartlet says, "We added a sort of a ramp up so there's a standard that they have to meet in year one and then in year two and year three that gets tighter and tighter and the purpose is to make sure that customers actually see the tangible benefits from the investments that the utilities are making."