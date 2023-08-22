BREWER -- Today over a dozen 7th and 8th graders got a front row seat during a rare demonstration hosted by Brewer's Public Safety Department.
The department continued its Youth Public Safety Academy by inviting 7th and 8th graders for a week long of activities.
The program aims to engage younger people by giving them opportunities to learn what firefighters and police officers encounter everyday.
Fire chief Erik Tourtillotte said the younger generation walk away more mindful when it comes to keeping safe.
"I think it gives them more appreciation for practicing their own safety measures at home [or] in the vehicle [by] wearing their seatbelt. When they become a driver...following the rules of the road and driving the speed limit,” said Tourtillotte.
Tuesday firefighters demonstrated the process of an auto extrication better known as the jaws of life.
Kids did not hold back their excitement or questions as firefights took a car apart right in front of their eyes..
"So when they're involved in a car crash these are the tools that are pulling their doors off,” according to Tourtillotte. “Cutting the roof off and getting us access to patients that are in need that are hurt and injured."
"I love the part when they take off the windshield,” said Avery, an 8th grader attending Brewer Community School.
"I thought it was cool,” said Madisen, an 8th grader attending Brewer Community School. It was something you'd probably never see.”
"Yes, it was pretty cool,” said Clair, an 8th grader attending Hermon Middle School.
"The car is not as strong compared to the tools they use," said Ryder, an 8th grader attending Brewer Community School.
"I learned that firefighters can do a lot when people are struck inside cars.. It's pretty cool,” said Noah, an 8th grader attending Brewer Community School.
Tourtillotte said he hopes the program could potentially inspire the next generation of first responders..
"These guys grow up and want to be in public safety.. Whether it's a firefighter, police officer, or an EMT,” according to Tourtillotte. “Our future needs these young folks to take positions when some of us move on."
Brewer's public servants will conclude the program by hosting field day celebrations Friday with plans to continue the Youth Public Safety Academy next year.