BANGOR-- Update: Lorna Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe.
Bangor police are asking for the publics help to find a woman that has been missing since she left the hospital.
28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on February 3rd when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Lorna is described as 5 foot 1, 125 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at anrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov or call the Bangor Police Department to leave anonymous tip at 947-7382 ext. 3