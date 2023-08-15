STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is holding a public hearing this week about a controversial proposal that aims to boost sales of no-emission vehicles.
The DEP is backing a new proposal to make electric vehicles more accessible in the state of Maine by setting new sales requirements for manufacturers. The rule would require 82% of new light-duty sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2032.
"What the proposal would do that the board of environmental protection is considering is to give Mainers more choices for the vehicles they can buy," said Climate and Clean Energy Director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM), Jack Shapiro.
The NRCM is one of many environmental organizations that petitioned for the new rule to the DEP.
According to Shapiro, the council says despite misconceptions, the goal is not to eliminate all gas powered vehicles.
"The goal is just to get more zero emission vehicles on the road and get more zero emission vehicles in the hands of Maine people so they can start saving money," said Shapiro.
Republican representatives are concerned, saying that they are not part of the conversation and that this rule could create economic challenges for Mainers.
"There's people who are concerned that these rules would force people who can't afford these expensive vehicles to make these purchases," said Rep. Austin Theriault, R-Fort Kent.
The NRCM says that is not their intention and the proposal wouldn't create new requirements for manufacturers until 2027.
Republicans seem to be seeing eye to eye with governor mills on this issue.
Press secretary for Gov. Janet Mills, Ben Goodman stated, "She [Gov. Mills] does not believe that Maine should let decisions by any other state determine Maine's course of action. Instead, we should commit to a responsible, thoughtful approach to electric vehicles that will help Maine consumers and businesses save money, while reducing carbon emissions and protecting our economy and environment from the climate crisis."
The proposal reflects similar efforts being seen in places like California to move towards adopting advanced clean car standards.
"We're certainly not like California, we have a much lower size GDP than California, our average household income is much lower," said Rep. Theriault.
Shapiro says their mission with the proposal is to, "...Save Mainers money, reduce our independence on fossil fuels, improve our help, and help to address climate change."
The hearing will be taking place on Aug. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center at 1 p.m., where they will be taking public comments and testimony.