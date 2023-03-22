AUGUSTA -- On March 22, a public hearing was held for a bill that would do away with ranked-choice voting in Maine.
Maine legislators and voters gathered to consider a bill that would repeal the current ranked-choice voting system -- which allows voters to choose candidates in order of preference, and has been used in certain elections in the state since 2018.
LD 1038 would reinstate plurality voting for all state elections -- where the winner of an election is decided by which candidate receives more votes than any other, even without the majority vote.
Those who support repealing the current method shared their frustrations with the system.
"Most people don't know what it is, so we have to explain it to them, and even after that they're confused... It's misleading, it's cheating, it's slimy -- that's all I have to say," said Angela Tyvoll, a supporter of the bill.
While those in favor of the bill say that ranked-choice voting is difficult to understand, some argue that it's helpful to provide more options at the ballot box.
"In life, we're ranking things all the time, whether that's what to have for dinner with our families or where we're going to go on vacation -- what movie to watch. Ranked-choice voting for elections is no different," said Emily Cook, communications director for the Department of the Secretary of the State. "Ranked-choice voting lets you vote with your preferences not just with your fears about who might win an election, but who you really want to win an election."
However, republican sponsors of the bill say that the current voting setup comes with other concerns.
"The question in the past has always been the validity of the elections, and if people don't have that confidence it kind of defeats the purpose of our democratic system," said bill sponsor Edward Polewarczyk.
Joann Bautista, deputy secretary of state and policy advisor for the department spoke on behalf of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows in opposition to the bill.
"We feel that voters appreciate the option to vote their heart, rather than having to stress and worry that voting for their favorite candidate in a plurality election may end up helping their least favorite candidate win -- that they will have to vote for the lesser of two evils," said Bautista.
From here, the bill will need to be voted on in both the house and the senate.