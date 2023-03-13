PROPOSED SOLAR FARM

ORRINGTON -- A solar farm could be coming to the town of Orrington.

March 16 the town will conduct a meeting to further discuss a proposed industrial solar energy system that aims to set up shop in Orrington.

The company previously proposed a project however the town established a moratorium back in 2021 when the town's Planning Board developed a solar ordinance for oversight purposes.

In June 2022 the town adopted the solar ordinance. Now Brewer Lake Road Solar is back with a revised proposal.

"The meeting is designed for the planning board to review all aspects of the solar ordinance [to determine] did the plan developer meet all of the items in the ordinance,” said Orrington town manager, Chris Backman. “The public is invited to attend and participate and give their opinion."

Residents and businesses within one-thousand feet of the proposed solar farm site have been notified by mail about this week's informational meeting.

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

