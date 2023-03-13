ORRINGTON -- A solar farm could be coming to the town of Orrington.
March 16 the town will conduct a meeting to further discuss a proposed industrial solar energy system that aims to set up shop in Orrington.
The company previously proposed a project however the town established a moratorium back in 2021 when the town's Planning Board developed a solar ordinance for oversight purposes.
In June 2022 the town adopted the solar ordinance. Now Brewer Lake Road Solar is back with a revised proposal.
"The meeting is designed for the planning board to review all aspects of the solar ordinance [to determine] did the plan developer meet all of the items in the ordinance,” said Orrington town manager, Chris Backman. “The public is invited to attend and participate and give their opinion."
Residents and businesses within one-thousand feet of the proposed solar farm site have been notified by mail about this week's informational meeting.