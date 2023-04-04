OLD TOWN -- The city of Old Town could update current ordinances that would expand park occupancy rules and existing loitering regulations.
Members of the city's police force say it's part of an effort to keep these public areas safe.
Monday night the city of Old Town's city council voted to approve a second reading of the newly proposed park and loitering rules.
Police Chief Scott Wilcox has proposed that the city extend limited occupancy of city parks, which would ban people, including the unhoused, from being in those spaces during certain hours.
"Was looking at making that change from 10 p.m. At night to 6 a.m. to make it [ordinance] to sunset to sunrise,” said Wilcox.
Deputy Chief Chris Miller said the updated park rules are not specifically directed to homeless community members.
"After some juvenile issues that we had throughout the summer and over the fall.. We're also looking as we come into warmer weather and we're starting to get active again,” according to Wilcox.
Officials explained the park occupancy rules stem from juvenile vandalism but the request to extend loitering rules are related to the limited instances where homeless individuals are considered to be trespassing.
During an Old Town city council meeting on March 20, Wilcox stated that updated loitering guidelines would allow police to enforce rules to promote safety.
"It also allows us to deal with people that are sleeping in the gazebo or are sleeping on a slide in a park somewhere,” said Wilsox.
Wilcox said law enforcement would like to "get a head of the situation" by incorporating regulations that are steadily being adapted by other cities around the state to reduce loitering.
The public hearing is scheduled for April 18.