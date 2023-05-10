AUGUSTA -- "To the Legislature, we say please here the cries of Maine working families and enact real solutions to the child care crisis, to help Maine working families."
Senate President Troy Jackson and Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli presented bills L.D. 1726 and L.D. 1799 to the Health and Human Services committee and Education and Cultural Affairs committee.
Both bills are intended to help fight the current childcare crisis.
L.D. 1726 would double the wage stipend for child care providers and expand eligibility for working families to participate in a subsidy program for childcare.
L.D. 1799 would improve access to public preschools across the state.
"In this moment, it is in our state's best interest to ensure Maine's families have access to high quality to childcare an strong Pre-K programming," said Vitelli.
Mainers who attended the press conference say these bills would go a long way in helping them deal with the stresses child care brings.
"If I had to pay full price for both of my girls, I would be paying double what my mortgage is, which is unheard of. It costs our families in the end, not the government," said Mary-Gene Rumery, a Norridgewock parent.
Senate President Jackson says he's going to do what he can to provide relief for families who are struggling during these tough times.
"We see them, we hear them, we understand this is a crisis and we're trying to do something meaningful for them as possible," said Jackson.