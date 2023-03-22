Ballot Box

AUGUSTA -- Maine officials met on March 22 to consider a bill that would prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes in Maine elections.

Republican Senator Erik Brakey, a sponsor of LD 1055, says that dropping off absentee ballots at secured drop boxes -- which began in Maine in 2020 as a pandemic precaution -- is no longer necessary for public safety and poses some concerns for voting.

"The integrity of our ballots is a concern. Drop boxes free from consistent monitoring widen the avenues for ballot harvesting and ballot destruction," said Senator Eric Brakey.

However, those in opposition say drop boxes increase voter participation.

"We have multiple layers of checks and balances to ensure that the ballots received by our drop boxes are legitimate ballots," said Joann Bautista, deputy secretary of state and policy advisor for the department.

State officials say that in Maine's November 2022 election, 364 out of 500 municipalities utilized drop boxes.

LD 1055 was introduced on March 7, and has yet to be voted on by the Maine State Legislature.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you