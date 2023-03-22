AUGUSTA -- Maine officials met on March 22 to consider a bill that would prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes in Maine elections.
Republican Senator Erik Brakey, a sponsor of LD 1055, says that dropping off absentee ballots at secured drop boxes -- which began in Maine in 2020 as a pandemic precaution -- is no longer necessary for public safety and poses some concerns for voting.
"The integrity of our ballots is a concern. Drop boxes free from consistent monitoring widen the avenues for ballot harvesting and ballot destruction," said Senator Eric Brakey.
However, those in opposition say drop boxes increase voter participation.
"We have multiple layers of checks and balances to ensure that the ballots received by our drop boxes are legitimate ballots," said Joann Bautista, deputy secretary of state and policy advisor for the department.
State officials say that in Maine's November 2022 election, 364 out of 500 municipalities utilized drop boxes.
LD 1055 was introduced on March 7, and has yet to be voted on by the Maine State Legislature.