BANGOR -- Fire service training centers such as the one here in Bangor are used by fire departments across the state to train new recruits.
Fire chiefs we spoke to say they would like to see funding for these facilities so that new firefighters can have a better understanding of what to do when a fire happens.
There are only two fire service training centers in East-Central Maine: one in Bangor, one in Ellsworth.
The next closest center to Bangor is an hour and a half away in Auburn.
Liberty fire chief and Maine Fire Chiefs Association liaison Bill Gillespie says he'd see more training centers to support the 338 registered Fire Departments across the state
"Our goal is to have 11 training facilities situated throughout the state to make it feasible for firefighters to reach training within one hour of their department," said Gillespie.
A proposed bill by Senator Chip Curry would allocate $2 million in funding to build and upgrade training facilities in Maine over the next two years.
"Having adequate training facilities to help prepare our people and our firefighters the skills and the training they need to do their absolute best in the field when it is needed is extremely important," said Deputy Chief Erik Tourtillotte of Brewer Fire Department.
Tourtillotte says the bill is a step in the right direction.
"I'm not sure $1 million dollars is going to cut it but it's a good start," Tourtillotte.