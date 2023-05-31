AUGUSTA -- Lawmakers and tribal members met Wednesday to discuss a bill that would restore access to a number of laws for Wabanaki nations.
A public hearing was held for LD 2004, "An Act to Restore Access to Federal Laws Beneficial to the Wabanaki Nations."
The "Maine Indian Claims Act of 1980," keeps the four federally recognized tribes in Maine from accessing some laws, such as federal programs and funding, that they say are beneficial to them.
Tribal leaders spoke in favor of the bill.
"We all have the same responsibilities to our citizens as any other government, and yet are forced to operate without crucial funding and authorities that every other tribal nation in the united states is afforded. The reality makes no sense," said Joseph Socobasin, vice chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikuk.
The bill is sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, and is one of 22 other consensus recommendations that resulted from the 2019 "Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Law Claims Settlement Implementing Act."