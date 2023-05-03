AUGUSTA -- "We have to do something about this. Please protect us from this type of corruption."
Supporters of L.D.1610 gathered at the state house to rally and testify in favor of a bill aimed to reduce foreign government interference in Maine's elections.
"These foreign entities are trying to sow confusion with the easily refuted arguments because they can't reconcile their position with this simple truth: Maine voters have the right- the responsibility - to protect our elections from foreign governments who seek to disrupt our democracy," said Kaitlin LaCasse, campaign manager for Protect Maine Elections.
Should this bill become law, it would prohibit foreign government entities from making any form of contribution to influence the nomination or election of a candidate or the initiation or approval of a referendum.
The proposed bill currently has 80,000 signatures and has received bi-partisan support from lawmakers, including senators Nicole Grohoski and Richard Bennett.
"We're trying to close a loophole in Maine to change that law. This is a real and clear and present danger," said Bennett.
"The legislature needs to listen to the people and do their jobs and get this passed," said Grohoski.
LaCasse says their message is clear: Maine is not for sale to foreign governments or wealthy campaign contributors.
"The time for change is now. Today we're here to ask the Legislature a simple question: will you stand with us, the Maine voters who are trying to protect our elections or will you choose to stand with the very foreign governments that are disrupting our democracy," said LaCasse.