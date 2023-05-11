AUGUSTA -- Consumers for Affordable Health Care took to the State House Thursday to share sobering statistics on health care affordability statewide.
They say they're concerned with how the rise in health care costs is hurting Mainers.
"One-in-four have cut pills in half, skipped doses of medication or delayed or did not fill a prescription because they couldn't afford it. 83% of those contacted report that it was due to a hospital bill," said Ann Woloson, executive director for Consumers for Affordable Healthcare.
Concerns over health care affordability prompted Senate President Troy Jackson to sponsor L.D. 1795.
Should this become law, the legislation would prohibit health care providers from charging, billing, or collecting a facility fee in certain situations such as emergency hospital visits.
"We have a lot of people go to the health care facility for good reason and afterwards get hit with a huge bill. Cost of care is driving people into the poor house," said Jackson.
Maine Association of Health Plan executive director Dan Demeritt supports the bill, saying it would help Mainers understand better what they're paying upfront.
"L.D. 1795 will create a limitations on the use of facility fees and bring transparency and accountability to a billing practice that strikes many consumers and advocates as underhanded," says Demeritt.
Maine Hospital Association representative Jeffery Austin opposes the bill, saying this has nothing to do with transparency.
"This Legislation would prohibit us from collecting our operational costs for a number of services. That immediately puts in jeopardy every service covered by this bill. We need to be able to bill for our services," said Austin.
The bill is in the early stages. It will be taken up in a workshop session with the the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services committee within the next couple of weeks.