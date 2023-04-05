AUGUSTA -- Republican Representative Austin Theriault of Fort Kent says he wants to save homeowners money with his bill "An Act to Increase the Homestead Exemption to $50,000."
"Not a day goes by that I don't meet someone at the restaurant or the grocery store and they're asking me what are we going to do about property taxes? Property taxes are getting out of control," said Theriault.
Should this bill become law, property tax exemptions for homesteads would increase from $25,000 to $50,000 beginning on or after April 1, 2024.
It would also add provisions increasing the rate of state reimbursements to municipalities that lost any revenue.
During the public meeting, Winthrop resident John Nichols came to the podium to oppose the bill.
"If my house gets jacked up three times what I'm appraised at now, then the exemption is kind of a drop in the bucket. I have a feeling the accessors could take that in mind, reassess my house at three or four times the current rating, and it would jump my taxes. It would double, triple my taxes if that happened," said Nichols.
Theriault says he'd like to see more public input on how to improve the proposed law.
"The gentlemen that came today testified on what he's seeing in his community. We're here to represent folks from all across the state and we can only be the voice as long as they tell us what to do," said Theriault.
The bill will be worked on during the Taxation Committee's workshop session next Wednesday.