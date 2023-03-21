AUGUSTA -- The Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business Committee heard from a small business owner working with a group of lawmakers to legalize competitive Muay Thai and kickboxing in Maine.
"I was able to find out that kick boxing and Muay Thai is technically illegal in the state.. I thought wow we need to try to fix that,” said Vision Quest Muay Thai & Fitness owner, Primo Bellarosa.
Bellarosa said he has been boxing for around three decades.
Bellarosa currently coaches kickboxing and Muay Thai however after realizing that Mainers could not legally participate in any professional competitions he sought help.
"He said, is this something that you can help me with so that the combat sports authority of Maine would be able to [establish] rules to allow those competitions to happen. I said sure I'll do that,” said Representative Amanda Collamore.
Muay Thai is sometimes referred to as Thai boxing as the sport originated in Thailand.
It's similar to kickboxing however Muay Thai allows the use of elbow and knee strikes.
Bellarosa said he had a troubled youth, but the sport put him on the right path.
"This gave me that outlet giving me a way to work those things out. In a positive manner,” said Bellarosa.
Collamore notes that offering professional competitions here in Maine would support economic growth as many competitors already travel to Maine to train for both sports.
"When the statues were changed. The Change to the combat sports authority of Maine kickboxing was left out. I think it was just an accidental oversight and I'm trying to fix that,” said Collamore.
The proposed bill would recognize kickboxing and Muay Thai as mixed martial arts here in Maine and allow professional competitions.
The committee continues to review the bill.