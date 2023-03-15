AUGUSTA -- Maine lawmakers were joined by advocacy organizations and hunters at the State House to propose a bill surrounding new efforts for Sunday hunting.
"This bill came about from the hundreds of conversations that our group has had with working class hunters, guides, non hunters, legislators, Sunday hunting opponents and proponents," said Jared Bornstein, Executive Director for the Maine Hunters United for Sunday Hunting.
Sponsored by House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham and Representative Sophia Warren, Mainers would be able to hunt on Sunday's with only a bow or a crossbow.
Should this bill pass, participants would have to pay a $30 dollar fee, $10 going to the state's Land for Maine's Future program, $10 to outdoor educational programs for kids and another $10 to the warden services for any enforcement needs.
This bill not only allows hunters the opportunity to go and hunt on Sunday's but also allows kids, who are in school Monday through Friday and are interested in hunting, to go out and practice with families or an instructor.
"Kids are so busy on the weekends now, in particular Saturday's with sports, that most kids, particularly mine. I struggle to find time to take them hunting. And Sunday's we're all sitting at home and it'd be like boy it'd be real nice to take the girls out," said Ron Greco, an Executive Director for Moose Maine Kids.
Greco, who is a hunter himself, is in support of the proposed bill.
"It's always been confusing to me as to why Sunday hunting is not allowed on Sunday's, so anything is a step forward in the right direction to allow people to get out in the woods," said Greco.
Bornstein says the final draft of the bill is set to be printed and presented next week.