STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of health and human services says it will propose removing the Covid vaccine from required immunizations for health care workers.
A statement from DHHS says the move is in response to evolving scientific evidence and trends.
The statement says quote "While the Covid-19 vaccination remains an important tool to protect public health, the vaccination requirement for healthcare workers achieved the intended benefits of savings lives, protecting health capacity, and limiting the spread of the virus in Maine during the height of the pandemic. Despite having the oldest population in the nation, Maine consistently rated among the top states in the country on vaccination and among the lowest on covid-19 deaths."