AUGUSTA- September is Safe Home Awareness Month.
Maine's Department of Public Safety says there are a few very simple things you can do to make it safer.
They are urging everyone to properly secure their prescription drugs, firearms and other dangerous weapons.
Maine has the highest firearm mortality rate in New England.
Last year the legislature unanimously passed an act to establish the Safe Homes Program.
That program created a tax exemption for devices specifically for securing firearms.
You can get more information on the Safe Homes Program at maine.gov