Ellsworth Pride

ELLSWORTH -- Organizers from the Heart of Ellsworth are preparing for the Ellsworth PRIDE celebration.

Organizer, Rachel Yves calls this one of the biggest celebrations in the ellsworth area as hundreds come out to show solidarity with the L.G.B.T.Q+ community.

She said more than 30 Ellsworth businesses donated to the event.

Yves reflected on the first pride celebration she attended.

"It was my first experience seeing intergenerational L.G.B.T.Q+ people together. I'm not from an area where queer folks can gather in large quantities without being protested. It was so heartening to see folks that are older and younger folks come together for this one event,” said Yves.

The festivities will take place this Sunday from 11:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Knowlton Park in Ellsworth.

 

