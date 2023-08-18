MACHIAS -- Friday we got a behind the scenes look at the annual "Battle of the Rim" reenactment practice round.
In an effort to honor major historic events connected to the town of Machias, a group of reenactors join together each year to relive the Battle of the Rim, an event that took place during the Revolutionary War.
This particular event replicated a moment in time where British soldiers came to Machias seeking revenge for the actions of Machias patriots. But ultimately the British retreated in defeat.
"A taste of history so we don't forget what happened. Try not to [basically] not have it happen again,” said Michelle Stanhope, a reenactment participant. “But to keep the history alive. We do this every year and we make it fun."
Stanhope said the group plans to have a turn-out of thousands of locals and visitors as the town plans to celebrate the Machias Blueberry Festival Saturday.