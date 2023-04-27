ELLSWORTH -- An Ellsworth coffee shop is the first in the state to 'go green' with its roasting process.
Precipice Coffee has become the first roastery in Maine to produce zero emissions and run its roasting process completely off of solar power, according to the owners.
One of the owners of the shop says coffee roasters normally run off of natural gas -- but the business was able to reduce its carbon footprint by 87 percent -- thanks to the solar-powered roaster.
"As we address climate change and issues of global warming -- making decisions in an environmentally friendly way is good for the planet, good for our neighborhood, our community and my business, as well," said William Iannuzzi, co-owner of Precipice Coffee.
In addition to being solar-powered, the business utilizes Bellwether's Green Coffee Marketplace -- which connects roasters with farmers of ethically-sourced coffee beans.
The Deane Street shop is open Thursday through Saturday each week, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.