BANGOR -- A group of Mainers got a chance to learn about the impacts of poverty from an expert with firsthand experience during 'Heart of Maine' United Way's training seminars on Tuesday.
The seminars, held at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor were led by respected poverty and communication expert, Dr. Donna Beegle.
Born into generational migrant labor poverty herself, Dr. Beegle has over two decades of experience in poverty studies.
She addressed several issues facing Mainers such as the rising homelessness crisis, with a mission to bring humanity back into conversations surrounding poverty.
"Addressing people who are without a home requires us seeing them as people and once we see them as people, being able to hear what's in their way, well acknowledging we have a housing affordability crisis in the united states," said Beegle.
Dr. Beegle also serves as the President of Communication Across Barriers, an organization dedicated to broadening and improving opportunities for all people who live in poverty.
Her insights have made her a sought-after speaker and advocate for change.
She will be speaking at another seminar in Calais on Wednesday and again in Dover Foxcroft on Thursday and Friday.
More information about the upcoming seminars can be found on the Heart of Maine United Way's website, and more information about Dr. Beegle's story is on Communication Across Barriers website.