ELLSWORTH -- A unique partnership from an international activist group has been proposed to a local business.
Despite having a successful Go-fundme campaign, D’Amada’s candlepin bowling alley is still experiencing numerous problems according to its head operator Autumn Mowery
But recently, D’Amanda's was approached by an unlikely patron... Peta, the animal activist group.
Peta reached out to Mowery with the proposition that they would provide financial aid to the alley if a pro-vegan advertisement was put above the pin deck.
The proposed ad would read “ spare animals. Get your health out of the gutter."
“so I have just reached out back to them. They did not give an amount to me of what it would be or how long it would be or anything of that case. I actually didn't even know what they wanted for an ad until I saw an article that they had released saying they had reached out to me," says Mowery.
In addition to the advertisement, peta is asking for some alterations to the bar and lounge that is attached to the alley.
According to Mowery, peta is looking for the bar to add some vegan options to the menu but did not disclose how much of a change was needed.
Mowery’s fiancée and owner of the bar and lounge, Ryan Lounder says that he isn’t opposed to menu additions but he does have concerns.
Lounder says, “you start buying stuff like that there's going to be more waste because there's less ordering and the product themselves are more expensive so it's not something that I have right now or necessarily know for sure if I have it as an option“.
For now, Mowery plans to discuss the potential relationship further with the activist group but nothing has been made certain yet.