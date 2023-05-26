WGME -- Thursday the nonprofit Portland Downtown celebrated its downtown workers. They were invited to enjoy free drinks, raffles, music and games in monument square. Items given away included tickets to see concerts, baseball games, and more. The city says it's a way to say thank you for their service.
Executive Director of Portland Downtown, Cary Tyson, says it's important to give the workers of downtown a lift before the busiest parts of the year.
"We just want to let our downtown workers or downtown businesses know how much we appreciate them we know it s about to get really busy so we wanted to sort a lift them up before the season starts."
The city says they have been doing it for nearly two decades.