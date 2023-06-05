BANGOR -- As summer approaches and foot traffic increases, local authorities are stressing the importance of pedestrian safety and awareness.
A recent crash landed a man in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver reportedly failed to yield at a crosswalk on main street in Bangor.
According to Sergeant Jason McAmbly thankfully the pedestrian survived but he reminds drivers to be careful.
"Pay attention. Look at what's in front of you. Don't look at your phone or the radio. If the kids are yelling, give it a second before you turn your attention to them, said McAmbly.
The Maine Department of Transportation reports there were 21 pedestrian fatalities statewide in 2022.
Officer Mcambley said pedestrians should always move with caution too.
"Pedestrians you might have the right away but that vehicle coming out weighs by a whole lot. That vehicle can do a whole lot of damage to you. Even though you are right,” said McAmbley.
Now that tourism season is ramping up, along with the scheduled series of concerts taking place this summer walkers are asked to be mindful of their alcohol intake.
"Yes some people are impaired we've had those.. More often than not it's because the driver is not paying attention,” according to McAmbley.
Mcambley also reminds drivers never to drink and drive, pointing out that impairment has reportedly played a role in multiple crashes involving pedestrians.