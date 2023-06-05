BANGOR -- As summer approaches and foot traffic increases, local authorities are stressing the importance of pedestrian safety and awareness.

A recent crash landed a man in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver reportedly failed to yield at a crosswalk on main street in Bangor.

According to Sergeant Jason McAmbly thankfully the pedestrian survived but he reminds drivers to be careful.

"Pay attention. Look at what's in front of you. Don't look at your phone or the radio. If the kids are yelling, give it a second before you turn your attention to them, said McAmbly.

The Maine Department of Transportation reports there were 21 pedestrian fatalities statewide in 2022. 

Officer Mcambley said pedestrians should always move with caution too.

"Pedestrians you might have the right away but that vehicle coming out weighs by a whole lot. That vehicle can do a whole lot of damage to you. Even though you are right,” said McAmbley.

Now that tourism season is ramping up, along with the scheduled series of concerts taking place this summer walkers are asked to be mindful of their alcohol intake.

"Yes some people are impaired we've had those.. More often than not it's because the driver is not paying attention,” according to McAmbley. 

Mcambley also reminds drivers never to drink and drive, pointing out that impairment has reportedly played a role in multiple crashes involving pedestrians.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you