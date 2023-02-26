BREWER -- According to the Brewer Police Department following a traffic stop initially for a defective light police ultimately seized a large sum of illegal drugs.
Police found 59.89 grams of Methamphetamine, 26.72 grams of Fentanyl,4.67 grams of Cocaine, and additional illegal drugs.
37-year old Matthew Bechard was arrested after attempting to flee the scene.
Bechard has been charged with aggravated trafficking schedule, unlawful possession, refusing to submit and other charges.
Police say Bechard was on probation for a prior OUI charge.