Drug bust

BREWER -- According to the Brewer Police Department following a traffic stop initially for a defective light police ultimately seized a large sum of illegal drugs.

Police found 59.89 grams of Methamphetamine, 26.72 grams of Fentanyl,4.67 grams of Cocaine, and additional illegal drugs. 

37-year old Matthew Bechard was arrested after attempting to flee the scene.

Bechard has been charged with aggravated trafficking schedule, unlawful possession, refusing to submit and other charges.  

Police say Bechard was on probation for a prior OUI charge.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

