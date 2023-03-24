BELFAST- The Belfast Police Department is looking for your help to identify the person that robbed the Circle K Convenience store early Thursday morning.
This picture was taken from a security camera.
Police tell us that a person entered the store wearing a camouflage jacket, pajama pants, baseball cap and blue surgical mask.
He approached the cashier with a note indicating that he was armed and to hand over cash.
If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2420.