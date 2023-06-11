SOUTH WEST HARBOR -- The South West Harbor police are investigating a death after a woman’s body was found in a ditch earlier today.
A spokesperson with Maine State Police says a female body was found at 11:37 a.m. near 61 Maine Street in South West Harbor after a witness noticed the body.
Police shut down the roads and have directed traffic to use detours. Police advise that roads will continue to be closed as the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North continues to investigate at the scene.
Authorities are asking if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area of Maine Street Saturday night or Sunday morning to call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.