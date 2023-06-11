MSP INVESTIGATE BODY FOUND IN DITCH

SOUTH WEST HARBOR --  The South West Harbor police are investigating a death after a woman’s body was found in a ditch earlier today.

A spokesperson with Maine State Police says a female body was found at 11:37 a.m. near 61 Maine Street in South West Harbor after a witness noticed the body.

Police shut down the roads and have directed traffic to use detours. Police advise that roads will continue to be closed as the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North continues to investigate at the scene. 

Authorities are asking if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area of Maine Street Saturday night or Sunday morning to call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

