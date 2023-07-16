Police search for alleged robbery suspect

AUGUSTA -- Officers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Augusta Police Department around 4:08 a.m on Stone Street in Augusta a unidentified white male entered the Big Apple store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Police have described the suspect as approximately 5’10 - 6’00, 160 to 200 lbs., wearing a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, and light colored pants.  

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 207-626-2370 ext. 3418.

 

