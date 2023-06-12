CIRCLE K SUSPECT

BANGOR- The Bangor Police Department is looking for a person who robbed a convenience store and stole a vehicle on Sunday night. 

At about 11:45 p.m. a man walked into the Circle K convenience store on Broadway and produced a weapon.

The clerk pushed the panic button to summon police.

Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says the suspect allegedly threatened the clerk, stole some items from the store and allegedly attempted to abduct the clerk.

The clerk was able to get away.

The suspect stole the clerk’s vehicle, a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington State plates.

The plate number is BSW5858.

The alleged suspect is described as a light-complected man, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130-150 pounds.

He was wearing a green sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath.

He had a gray hat, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone who has seen the stolen vehicle , the male suspect, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 947-7382, extension 3.



News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

