BANGOR- The Bangor Police Department is looking for a person who robbed a convenience store and stole a vehicle on Sunday night.
At about 11:45 p.m. a man walked into the Circle K convenience store on Broadway and produced a weapon.
The clerk pushed the panic button to summon police.
Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says the suspect allegedly threatened the clerk, stole some items from the store and allegedly attempted to abduct the clerk.
The clerk was able to get away.
The suspect stole the clerk’s vehicle, a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington State plates.
The plate number is BSW5858.
The alleged suspect is described as a light-complected man, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130-150 pounds.
He was wearing a green sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath.
He had a gray hat, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.
Anyone who has seen the stolen vehicle , the male suspect, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.
You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 947-7382, extension 3.