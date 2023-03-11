WATERVILLE -- Early Saturday morning police received reports that shots were fired on the Colby College campus in Waterville.
Police say that during a party held at the Alfond Apartments on campus known as senior housing three non-colby students allegedly got into an altercation, which escalated into gunshots being fired.
24-year-old Andrew Gifford of Waterville was found by officers with head injuries.
Police say two men assaulted Gifford and he responded by firing a handgun. The two rounds of gunshots fired reportedly struck the walls of the hallway.
No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.
Gifford was transported to Maine general hospital and later placed under arrest on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Gillord is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.