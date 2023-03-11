COLBY COLLEGE

WATERVILLE -- Early Saturday morning police received reports that shots were fired on the Colby College campus in Waterville.

Police say that during a party held at the Alfond Apartments on campus known as senior housing three non-colby students allegedly got into an altercation, which escalated into gunshots being fired.

24-year-old Andrew Gifford of Waterville was found by officers with head injuries.

Police say two men assaulted Gifford and he responded by firing a handgun. The two rounds of gunshots fired reportedly struck the walls of the hallway.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Gifford was transported to Maine general hospital and later placed under arrest on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Gillord is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

