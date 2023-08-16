OLD TOWN -- A pursuit involving Orono police ended in a multiple-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Old Town.
According to Orono Police, the car they were pursuing struck another vehicle at the light between Bennoch road and Stillwater Ave in Old Town.
After striking the vehicle, the car flipped into a nearby ditch.
Police say the man in the vehicle that rolled was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Two women were in the vehicle that was hit. Police said both had minor injuries but were mostly just shaken.
Old Town Fire Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office were both on scene to assist Orono PD.
Traffic was being redirected for several hours. The incident is currently under investigation.