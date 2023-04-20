AUGUSTA -- Police have released further details about the violence that took place in Bowdoin and Yarmouth yesterday.
A 34-year-old Bowdoin man is facing charges in connection with the killings of four people found dead in their home on Augusta Drive in Bowdoin.
Joseph Eaton was identified and arrested by Maine State Police Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Robert and Patricia Eger and Eaton's parents —Cynthia and David Eaton.
Police say a friend of the family discovered the bodies, and autopsies conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined all four died of gunshot wounds.
The deaths are being ruled as homicides.
According to police, the killings are connected to nearby shootings on the interstate in Yarmouth, which left three drivers injured and shut down a portion of the interstate for a time. One of those victims is in critical condition.
“As horrible as this situation is, as tragic as this situation is, it seems to be an isolated incident and not part of a bigger problem, which I think is good news for the residents of Maine," said Maine State Police Colonel William Ross.
Eaton was only just released from Windham Correctional Facility on Friday, where he was serving a sentence for aggravated assault.
In the aftermath of the shootings, locals say they are shocked that such a violent event took place so close to home.
“I just thought it’s incredible. This is Maine, this is not Philadelphia or New York. Why is this happening up here, why would this happen here," said Bowdoin resident Willie Chavis. "We need to control these guns, we need to do something one way or another”
Yarmouth police notified locals of the highway shootings through an emergency response program called Code Red, and instructed them to shelter in place until it was deemed safe.
Eaton was transported to Maine Medical Center for undisclosed medical reasons after being found in a wooded area near Exit 15 Southbound on I-295, and was medically cleared.
He reportedly confessed to both the Bowdoin killings and the shooting in Yarmouth when taken to the Portland Police Department, but he has not yet been charged for the shootings in Yarmouth.
The investigation is ongoing
Eaton is currently being held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.