CALAIS- A drug trafficking investigation has led to a significant seizure in Calais.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a criminal threatening complaint on April 16th that led them to believe a drug trafficking operation was being conducted from a residence on Lafayette Street.
During a search, officers found fentanyl, more than 72 grams of methamphetamine and over 105 grams of suspected cocaine base with a street value of approximately $46,000 .
They also seized 3 firearms, $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking.
Steven Perkins,32, of Calais is being charged with aggravated drug trafficking, possession of firearms by a prohibited person and violation of bail.
Kaprie Lambert,25, of New York, New York and 28-year old Devin Madigan of Bangor are being with aggravated trafficking.
The United States Border Patrol, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security assisted with the search of the residence.
Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis says more charges are possible.