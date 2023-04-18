DRUG BUST GRAPHIC

CALAIS- A drug trafficking investigation has led to a significant seizure in Calais.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a criminal threatening complaint on April 16th that led them to believe a drug trafficking operation was being conducted from a residence on Lafayette Street.

During a search, officers found fentanyl, more than 72 grams of methamphetamine and over 105 grams of suspected cocaine base with a street value of approximately $46,000 .

They also seized 3 firearms, $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking.

 Steven Perkins,32, of Calais is being charged with aggravated drug trafficking, possession of firearms by a prohibited person and violation of bail.

 Kaprie Lambert,25, of New York, New York and 28-year old Devin Madigan of Bangor are being  with aggravated trafficking.

The United States Border Patrol, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security assisted with the search of the residence.

Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis says more charges are possible.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you