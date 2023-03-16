OLD TOWN -- After a string of drug seizures, a local police department is asking residents to be vigilant and provide information if possible.
In the past few weeks, Old Town police have executed a total of four search warrants, all of which have resulted in drug seizures of varying sizes.
Old town patrol officer Lucas Murphy estimates that the total street value of these drugs could be upwards of twenty thousand dollars.
Murphy says that this volume of seizures is new for the city and he says is a new problem for rural Maine as well.
"Whether it be there's more information available or more drugs out there for us to apprehend or just sort of officers refining skills to be able to track down those drugs, we do seem to be apprehending drugs more and more frequently", says Murphy.
According to sergeant Ryan Bailey, an important step in getting drugs off old town's streets are the tips they receive from the public.
In an attempt to get more information from citizens, old town police put out a Facebook post urging residents to say something if they see something.
"You know, things for people to pay attention to is if they see people coming and going from a certain building for a short period of time. If they see hand-to-hand trans actions if they're also able to obtain registration plates so we can run the information and see if we can link it to possible drug activity", says Bailey.
Murphey says that although tips are not the defining factor in a lot of cases they do point investigators in the right direction and can often give them a starting point.
If you have any information that may be of use to Old Town police call their non-emergency line or visit their website.