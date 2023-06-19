AUGUSTA -- On Tuesday, the Maine Senate is set to vote on LD 1364, "An Act to Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths by Authorizing Harm Reduction Health Centers.
This bill is among a few others that law enforcement says will decriminalize drugs in Maine.
Over the past few months, WVII has reported on how laws like these have affected states like Oregon, where drug use without penalty is tying the hands of state prosecutors and police, who say they have been left to watch without any way to protect citizens.
Some law enforcement leaders are sending a message as they face the war on drugs at the statehouse.
"When you take this and you flip the laws we enforce upside down and say you can enforce them everywhere except for this particular location, it's very very problematic," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills, who also served as a past president of Maine Chiefs of Police Association.
"I think if this legislation does go through this is going to be the first step in essentially in a downhill slide and you know we're at risk of losing this fight. Let's take a common sense look at what's gone on around the country and other parts of the world. Oregon with decriminalization is a shining example this is one step from decriminalization," Brewer Police Chief Jason Moffitt said.
LD 1364 passed the house last week with a vote of 77 in favor and 66 against.
If made law, the bill authorizes municipalities to approve the operation of harm reduction centers in their communities. It also offers immunity from prosecution for those who use the centers as well as the center staff.