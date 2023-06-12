Police investigating death of female found in ditch

SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Southwest Harbor Police Department and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a female who was found in a ditch near 61 Maine Street Sunday morning.
According to Department of Public Safety's Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, a passerby noticed the female at approximately 11:37 a.m. Sunday morning before calling 911.
The cause of the death is still undetermined and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy.
Hearing about the incident for the first time, Southwest Harbor residents say they'd never expect something like to happen in this town.
"I've never really thought about southwest harbor being a dangerous place or an unsafe place. It's really sad when someone in the community is hurt," said Talia Morson-Allen.
"I've never seen anything like this. I've never heard anything like this down here but I think it's sad and it's uncalled for, and I would really like to get some answers," said Hal Foster.
Maine State Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (207) 973-3700.