BANGOR -- The Bangor police department is investigating multiple transactions in the city involving counterfeit bills.
According to public information officer Sergeant Jason McAmbley, over the past two weeks, multiple businesses have reported receiving counterfeit hundred and twenty dollar bills.
Mcambley says there is no pattern among the transactions and the best way for businesses to prevent the circulation of these fake bills is to stay diligent and look out for the telltale signs of counterfeits.
He says, "In the past, if you get a bill and it feels funny or it smells funny and that's- we have that- it's something we handle all the time when you grab a hold of it. It's a little bit weird."
Bangor police do have a couple of suspects under investigation, but if you believe you have received a counterfeit bill McAmbley says to stop the transaction and report to the police as soon as it happens.