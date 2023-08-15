BUSCKSPORT -- Bucksport police are investigating the discovery of a man's body found in the middle of the street early Tuesday morning.
"Life saving efforts were made and unfortunately they were unsuccessful,” according to public safety director for the Town of Bucksport, Sean Geagan.
According to a press release around 3:45 a.m the Bucksport Police Department responded to Hinks Street after a man reportedly informed police that he found a body laying in the middle of the street while on his way to work.
“At this point the body will be sent to the medical examiner's office for procedure and after an examination,” said Geagan. “The [cause of death] will be determined at a later date."
Authorities are waiting to publicly identify the 52-year-old deceased male, while the medical examiner's office performs an autopsy to determine cause of death and whether there are any indications of foul play.
In the neighborhood of Hinks Street where residents note they rarely lock their doors, the discovery of a body laying in the street has many of them in disbelief.
"No, [I've] never even heard of anything like this is completely new to this area,” said long time Bucksport resident, Criag Holland.
Police explain although it's an unexpected tragedy for local residents... A situation like this could have happened anywhere.
"I would say that it doesn't happen every day here but unfortunately it does happen,” said Geagan.
Local police are calling on the public to speak out if they have any information related to the incident.
"If you saw anything I would ask that you notify Bucksport Public Safety at 469-7951,” according to Geagan.