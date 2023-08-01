AUGUSTA --- Augusta police are investigating the discovery of disturbing vandalism on signs around Augusta's Mill Park.
The vandalism involved racial slurs and swastikas that were found spray painted on signs.
The city of Augusta's community services director Earl Kingsbury said police notified the city that swastikas and other racial hate comments were found around the park on Water Street Friday.
Some residents believe neighborhood kids could be responsible for the vandalism.
Ultimately the city of Augusta had the graffiti removed but some aren't convinced the problem is solved.
"I don't know if they cleaned it up or not but, I saw the n-word clearly spelled out and just there. I see that stuff all the time and it's nothing new.. It's probably not going to stop,” Bryon Aho-Tixier.
Kingsbury said the city tries to remove graffiti of any kind within a 24 hour period as the city has a zero tolerance policy for vandalism of any kind.
He also said the city plans to install higher quality cameras in the area of the park in the coming weeks.