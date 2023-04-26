BANGOR- One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing on Main Street in Bangor this afternoon.
Bangor Public Information Officer Sergeant Jason McAmbley says officers responded to what was initially was reported as a disturbance near Shaw's Supermarket.
When the officers arrived they found a male juvenile that had been stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital .
Aden Zowghi, 18, of Bangor was found a few minutes later and arrested.
McAmbley says the two had allegedly been involved in a verbal altercation a short time prior to the assault.
Zowghi is being charged with elevated aggravated assault.
The incident remains under investigation.