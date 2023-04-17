ANSON- A tense situation in Anson this afternoon.
Few details are available.
Maine State Police and Somerset County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Union Street after two for reports of a man with a gun inside a home.
Neighbors say dozens of officers were on the scene and there are photos of police with their guns drawn.
Neighbors were told to go to their basements and stay there for safety reasons.
A witness says police told them the incident had ended just before three.
There was still a police presence at the residence at 5:30.
We will update you as more information becomes available.