AUGUSTA -- Four State Troopers were struck by a car in Hollis while investigating a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night. Maine State Police held a press conference in Augusta Monday afternoon revealing new details in regards to the incident.
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, three State Troopers and a Trooper Recruit were responding to a family dispute in Hollis when suddenly a car traveling Eastbound on Route 202 veered into the breakdown lane, striking all four Troopers.
"This is an unfortunate incident that has a criminal investigation attached to it," said Col. William Ross, operations major for Maine State Police.
State troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux, Dakota Steward and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre were standing at the end of a driveway on Hollis road along route 202 - near Star Lane - conducting interviews when the car suddenly entered the scene.
Officials have identified 24-year-old Tyler Croston of Westbrook as the driver, who was traveling eastbound with a female passenger.
"All four of those troopers were struck by that vehicle operated by Mr. Croston," said Ross.
All four were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for a variety of injuries.
"The injuries were consistent of broken bones to a variety of extremities, all four of the troopers were incapacitated they were conscious and alert but in significant distress at the scene," said Ross.
Officials say it is unclear how fast Croston was driving, but police say there are no indications that he attempted to apply the vehicle's brakes.
Croston is facing several charges at this time and officials suspect narcotics to have been a factor in the incident.
"We consulted with York County District Attorneys Office several times throughout the night, he was charged with aggravated OUI due to the injuries of the Troopers, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon - being the vehicle, and violation of conditional lease, he was in violation of bail conditions from a previous arrest," said Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes of York County Sheriff's Office.
According to officials, none of the residents at the scene were injured. As of Monday afternoon, Troopers Mowry and St. Pierre still remain at Maine Medical Center but are in stable condition.
The incident is still an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the York County Sheriff's Office. Police say pending the results of the investigation Croston may face more charges.