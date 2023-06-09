BANGOR- The Bangor Police Department is looking for the public's help to find a missing boy.
Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says 12-year-old Christopher Burnette Jr. of Winterport left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot about about 1:45 this afternoon.
He was last seen on a security camera walking towards downtown Bangor.
Chris is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants with an orange/red stripe on the leg and grey shoes.
If you have seen him or have any information about where he is, you're asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.
You can leave an anonymous tip at 947-7382 extension 3.