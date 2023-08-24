BANGOR -- The Bangor Police Department is asking for your help with finding the identity of some people they believe were involved with some criminal mischief.
Courtesy: Bangor Police Department
Courtesy: Bangor Police Department
Courtesy: Bangor Police Department
Detectives from Bangor Police Department are looking to identify the above-pictured persons of interest that may have been involved with vandalizing headstones, grave markers, and a mausoleum at oak grove cemetery on Finson road in Bangor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jordan Perry at 947-7384, Extension 5736
Or email at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov
Anonymous tips can be left at 942-7382 Extension 3.