Oak Grove Vandals 1

Courtesy: Bangor Police Department

BANGOR -- The Bangor Police Department is asking for your help with finding the identity of some people they believe were involved with some criminal mischief.

Photos of suspected vandals

+2 
+2 
OAKGROVE VANDAL 4.jpg
+2 
+2 
OAKGROVE VANDAL 3.jpg
+2 
+2 
OAKGROVE VANDAL 2.jpg

Detectives from Bangor Police Department are looking to identify the above-pictured persons of interest that may have been involved with vandalizing headstones, grave markers, and a mausoleum at oak grove cemetery on Finson road in Bangor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jordan Perry at 947-7384, Extension 5736

Or email at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov

Anonymous tips can be left at 942-7382 Extension 3.

Recommended for you