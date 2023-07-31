AUGUSTA- Police are hoping the public may have some information that will help them solve a homicide.
Shortly after 10 last Friday night, the Augusta police department got a call from a motorist saying that a man was on the side of Old Belgrade Road near number 42 in Augusta.
The man was later identified as 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta.
Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The State Police Major Crimes Unit and Augusta Police investigated his death throughout the weekend.
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide.
Authorities are asking anyone driving through that area between the hours of 9:30 pm and 10 pm who may have seen people running in the roadway to call to the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076