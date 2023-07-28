BREWER -- Brewer police de-escalated what they're calling a "potential hostage situation" last night.
According to Brewer police chief Jason Moffatt, at around 5 p.m. Officers received a tip that a person was being held against their will on Black Bear Road in Brewer.
Police say threats were allegedly being made to the victim.
The incident was reportedly resolved in around 20 minutes.
"Officers treated it as a potential hostage situation when they [officers] arrived they were able to eventually get the potential victim out of the home,” according to Moffatt.
27-year-old Michael May ultimately surrendered himself to police.
May was arrested and charged with domestic terrorizing.