NORWAY -- Officers from the Norway Police Department and assisting agencies found the body of a deceased woman in a residence driveway, Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release from a spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Friday around 12 p.m the Norway Police Department received reports of a disturbance.
Police say an unidentified caller reported that 61-year-old Andrew St. George of Norway allegedly killed 60-year-old Barbara St. George.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Barbara’s death a homicide.
Andrew was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and later arrested for the murder of his wife Barbara.
Andrew is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail while awaiting an initial court appearance at the Oxford Superior Court.
Barbara’s cause of death has not been released at this time.