NEW SWEDEN - In 2003, ABC 7 covered the a story that shocked the nation...Twenty years later... We're back in New Sweden to revisit the case of the Gustaf Adolph Lutheran church poisoning.
On Sunday April 27, 2003, Daniel Bondeson poisoned 16 members of the Gustaf Adolph Lutheran church by mixing arsenic into the churches coffee.
One man, Walter Reid Morrill, died.
To this day, authorities are still baffled by the case.
Brian Strout was one of the detectives who covered the case and he says its one he could never forget.
"I just remember thinking... Man... How would somebody think do something like this," says Strout.
Over the course of the day, all of the church member who had been poisoned arrived at carry medical center for treatment.
A few needed to be transferred to Bangor due to their critical condition.
Dan Harrigan was one of the ER doctors who treated the victims.
Harrigan says all of the victims exhibited similar symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea but with limited knowledge they weren't immediately able to find the cause.
Through testing, medical analysis determined to cause to be arsenic a day after the poising.
Today, Harrigan maintains that Bondeson never wanted to kill anyone.
"He just wanted to sort of give some people a belly ache and he unfortunately so distraught at what he had done that about five days later he put a gun to his chest and shot himself" says Harrigan.
Those we spoke with say Bondeson felt extreme guilt for his actions.
Five days after the poisoning, Bondeson committed suicided with a single gun shot to his chest.
"He had left some correspondence explaining kind of what went on and as I remember because I didn't read the note but I was told the note was kind of exonerating his sister and more taking the blame himself."
In the years after the poisoning, Morrill's family and his community are keeping his legacy alive.
The year after his death, a leaf was added to Cary medical center's tree of life.
The center also hosts an annual golf tournament in his honor.
Just last year, the Jefferson Cary foundation partnered with Morrill's family to create the Walter Reid Morrill memorial scholarship, an annual scholarship that is awarded to local students going into the nursing field.
We reached out to Morrills family to talk about how his legacy has been continued but they declined stating his death is something they would prefer not to remember but they can never forget.